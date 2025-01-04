Eight rice enterprises awarded for emissions reduction

Eight Vietnamese rice enterprises have been awarded AUD200,000 (approximately VND3.16 billion, or over US$124,300) for their efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in rice production.

Farmers harvest rice in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. The province is among the three largest rice-producing areas in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

More than 27,000 tons of carbon emissions were saved by the companies, during the recent summer-autumn rice season, as the result of a project that helps with the transformation of the rice value chain in the Mekong Delta – known as TRVC – supported by the Netherlands Development Organization (SNV).

Vietnam Rice Company (Vinarice), one of the participants in the project, saw its emissions fall by a total of 4,226 tons across 997 hectares, equivalent to an average reduction of 4.1 tons per hectare.

Vinarice CEO Tran Truong Tan Tai said: We will allocate the money from the award to farmers to improve their farming skills, provide support to female farmers, those with disabilities and offer additional subsidies to others.

The TRVC project has been implemented in An Giang, Kien Giang and Dong Thap provinces, the three largest rice-producing areas in Vietnam.

According to a report on the project’s initial results, released on December 30, 2024, the economic efficiency and average profits for farmers reached 64 percent in Dong Thap, 56 percent in An Giang and 54 percent in Kien Giang.

The results significantly contribute to efforts to transition to a low-emission rice production system and develop one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation by 2030, a project approved by the Prime Minister in 2023.

The TRVC project will run until 2027, aiming to support ten enterprises linked to around 200,000 smallholder farmers and 50-60 cooperatives in the three provinces to develop 200,000 hectares of low-emission rice.

Vietnamplus