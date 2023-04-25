E-invoice fraudulence prevention tool introduced

The General Department of Taxation (under the Finance Ministry) yesterday held an online meeting for the launch of its ‘Database analysis and electronic invoice management system’.



According to the General Department of Taxation, the use of electronic invoices is a popular trend in the world now thanks to various benefits. However, the Department has discovered that lately in Vietnam, there have been certain organizations and individuals that play tricks in the issuance and use of e-invoices to appropriate tax money.

Therefore, the General Department of Taxation decided to introduce the Center for E-invoice Database with the purpose of analyzing e-invoice data to serve the risk management task in the taxation industry.

Acting General Director Mai Xuan Thanh of this Department stated that the establishment of this Center helps tax agencies to better implement Big Data and AI in the management of tax, invoices so that any invoice-related violations can be timely detected.

In particular, the database analysis system is able to

_Identify unusual purchase prices thanks to the use of AI in analyzing natural languages before comparing the results with other invoices for the sales of the same goods types;

_Identify stores where transactions occur thanks to the application of Bayesian network so that tax agencies can trace goods origin and the added value after each stage.