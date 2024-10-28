Business

Durian prices in Mekong Delta rise, crab prices drop

SGGP

Farmers in several Mekong Delta coastal localities, including Tra Vinh, Bac Lieu, and Ca Mau, have been busy harvesting crabs in recent days but are concerned about the decline in crab prices.

Ha Thi Bay, a crab farmer in Duyen Hai District, Tra Vinh Province said that about 1.2 tons of crab have been harvested from nearly one hectare of her crab crops.

However, the investment did not make much profit as traders purchased crabs at prices between VND250,000 (US$9.8) and VND270,000 (US$10.62) per kilogram for three hairy crabs, grade 3, and VND150,000 (US$5.9) per kilogram for two meaty crabs.

CUA.jpg
Illustrative photo

Compared to the end of September, crab prices have dropped by VND80,000 (US$3.14) to VND100,000 (US$3.93) a kilogram, leading to a profit reduction of VND30 million (US$1,180) to VND50 million (US$1,966) per hectare for farmers.

Meanwhile, the price of durian purchased by traders in the Mekong Delta remains high, of which Thai durian is currently priced at VND150,000 (US$5.9) per kilogram.

Thousands of farmers in Tien Giang Province are excited as durian prices have increased.

By Thanh Tam - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

durian price crab prices Mekong Delta coastal localities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn