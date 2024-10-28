Durian prices in Mekong Delta rise, crab prices drop

Farmers in several Mekong Delta coastal localities, including Tra Vinh, Bac Lieu, and Ca Mau, have been busy harvesting crabs in recent days but are concerned about the decline in crab prices.

Ha Thi Bay, a crab farmer in Duyen Hai District, Tra Vinh Province said that about 1.2 tons of crab have been harvested from nearly one hectare of her crab crops.

However, the investment did not make much profit as traders purchased crabs at prices between VND250,000 (US$9.8) and VND270,000 (US$10.62) per kilogram for three hairy crabs, grade 3, and VND150,000 (US$5.9) per kilogram for two meaty crabs.

Compared to the end of September, crab prices have dropped by VND80,000 (US$3.14) to VND100,000 (US$3.93) a kilogram, leading to a profit reduction of VND30 million (US$1,180) to VND50 million (US$1,966) per hectare for farmers.

Meanwhile, the price of durian purchased by traders in the Mekong Delta remains high, of which Thai durian is currently priced at VND150,000 (US$5.9) per kilogram.

Thousands of farmers in Tien Giang Province are excited as durian prices have increased.

By Thanh Tam - Translated by Huyen Huong