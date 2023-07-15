Drug watchdog detects fake drugs in market

The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health yesterday sent an official dispatch to departments of health in provinces and cities about the detection of a number of counterfeit drugs on the market.

The Drug Administration of Vietnam said it has not issued any drug registration certificates to Rotex Vietnam Company. It has not issued circulation registration certificates for tablets and capsules manufactured by Rotexmedica GmbH as well.

Responsible authorities have discovered a number of counterfeit drugs with manufacturer labels, including tablets in the form of Cefuroxim 500mg, Cefodoxime 200mg, Cefixin 200mg, Cefixim 100mg, Esomeprazol 40mg, Fluconazole 150mg manufactured by Rotexmedica GmbH in Bunsenstrasse 4 - D - 22946 Trittau in Germanyand imported by Rotex Vietnam Company.

Through its check, the administration said that Rotex Vietnam Company registered its business address at 22 LK 07 Hung Vuong Urban Area in the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc’s Phuc Yen City

Therefore, to protect the safety of patients, the Drug Administration of Vietnam recommended departments of health in provinces and cities notify business establishments not to distribute tablets branded by Rotexmedica GmbH Company and medicines imported and distributed by Rotex Vietnam Company.

At the same time, departments of health in provinces and cities must strengthen the inspection of business activities of pharmaceutical business establishments focusing on the inspection of products with information as described above.