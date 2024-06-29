The areas for planting dragon fruit in the South Central Province of Binh Thuan has decreased by more than 7,000 hectares.

Dragon fruit farms in Binh Thuan Province shrink

As of June 28, 2024, statistics from the Binh Thuan Provincial Department of Statistics indicated a continued decrease in both the area for dragon fruit cultivation and its production volume within the province. Currently, the total plantation area stands at 26,550 hectares and farmers harvested only 325,000 tons in the first six months of 2024.

According to the Binh Thuan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in 2020, the area dedicated to dragon fruit cultivation in the province exceeded 33,700 hectares, with an annual output at 650,000 tons. However, as of today, the plantation area for this fruit has decreased by more than 7,000 hectares, and the estimated annual production is over 570,000 tons.

According to responsible agencies, the decline in dragon fruit cultivation in Binh Thuan Province is due to several factors. They said that exporting dragon fruit has faced difficulties during certain periods, with prices consistently fluctuating at low levels. Additionally, the production scale remains small and fragmented, affecting farmers’ overall production. Consequently, many farmers have abandoned their crops, neglected care, or switched to different crops.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Dan Thuy