Dong Thap Mango Festival 2023 to be held at the end of April

Dong Thap Mango Festival 2023 will take place at Van Mieu Park in Cao Lanh City in the Mekong Delta province from April 28 to May 1.

Addressing the press conference of the event held on April 12, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Nguyen Phuoc Thien said that mango is one of the five key goods of the locality. Dong Thap currently has more than 14,000 hectares of mango and an output of nearly 137,000 tons per year. The mango festival is expected to call for investment, strengthen business production and enterprise connection, and attract processing and export investors to develop and promote the province’s key commodity.

The festival will include activities, such as the introduction of products made of mango, One commune one product (OCOP) products and specialties of the province, a virtual exhibition of a kingdom of mango in Dong Thap, trade connect activities, a seminar on sustainable development of production and export of mango.

At this festival, Dong Thap Province’s mango will be distributed by four leading distributors, including Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), Central Retail Corporation in Vietnam, MM Mega Market Vietnam Company Ltd., and Bach Hoa Xanh Trading Joint Stock Company.