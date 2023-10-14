Dong Nai calls for investment in areas surrounding Long Thanh Airport

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province has launched a plan to organize a conference to call for investment in the areas surrounding Long Thanh Airport on November 21.

Under the plan, the event aims to seek investment from domestic and foreign enterprises in the sectors of trade, services, healthcare, education, tourism, and logistics to contribute to sustainable development and create a synchronized ecological zone in the areas surrounding Long Thanh Airport.

Dong Nai Province will provide information on planning and development orientation of service, trade, healthcare, education, tourism, logistics, airport's ancillary facilities (aircraft Support Industries, high technology, warehousing, and logistics), and urban areas (resettlement areas, residential areas, new urban areas).

Located 40km east of HCMC, Long Thanh International Airport covering an area of around 5,000 hectares is designed to serve 100 million passengers and 5 tons of cargo a year. It is one of the key national projects, aiming at developing the aviation industry and connecting Vietnam with the world. Construction of the airfield was kicked off at the beginning of 2021 and is expected to be finished in late 2026. The total investment for the project is set to cost US$16 billion.