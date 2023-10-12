Domestic gold prices exceed VND70 mln per tael

At the trading session on October 12 morning, the Sai Gon Jewelry Company (SJC) listed each tael of SJC gold at VND69.3 million for buying and VND70 million for selling.

However, as of this morning, the company adjusted the gold price five times in a row.

Accordingly, by 11:30 a.m. on October 12, the SJC gold was listed at each tael at VND69.5 million for the buying and VND70.2 million per tael for the selling, increasing VND450,000 per tael compared with yesterday morning.

Each tael of SJC gold between the selling and buying has increased by around VND700,000.

As of this morning in DOJI Jewelry, the SJC gold price was traded at VND69.25 million for the buying and VND70.15 million for the selling each tael, increasing around VND900,000 per tael between the selling and buying.

Besides, Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ) quoted the SJC gold price at VND69.4 million per tael for the buying and VND70.1 million per tael for the selling.

In the world market, the reduction of the US Treasury bond interest rate made the gold price bounce at its highest rate during the two weeks.

At the closing session yesterday, on October 11, U.S. gold futures settled 0.6 percent higher at US$1,875.30 an ounce.

Besides, the gold price on Kitco this morning following Hanoi time was traded at US$1,877 per ounce and the gap between domestic gold price with the world market was nearly VND14.5 million per tael.