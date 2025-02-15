Domestic gold prices on February 15 morning fell sharply, decreasing by approximately VND1 million (US$39.4) per tael.

Domestic gold prices decline sharply on weekend. (Illustrative photo)

Accordingly, both 9999 gold rings and SJC-branded gold bars decreased to around VND90 million (US$3,546) per tael, and some enterprises even listed SJC-branded gold bars to below VND90 million (US$3,546) per tael.

At 9:30 a.m. on February 15, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ), Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC), Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company and Phu Quy Gold Investment Joint Stock Company listed SJC-branded gold bars with a decrease by VND1 million (US$39.4) for buying and selling over yesterday to VND87.3 million (US$3,439) per tael for buying and VND90.3 million (US$3,557) for selling.

Mi Hong Gold Store in Ho Chi Minh City posted SJC-branded gold bars with a decline by VND400,000 (US$15.8) for both buying and selling to VND88.3 million (US$3,479) for buying and VND89.8 million (US$3,538) for selling. The SJC-branded gold bars listed at this enterprise is now the lowest in the market.

Following the downtrend in the market, the 9999 gold ring prices also decreased strongly. Saigon Jewelry Company decreased by VND1 million (US$39.4) for buying and selling 9999 gold rings over yesterday to VND87.3 million (US$3,439) per tael and VND90.1 million (US$3,549) per tael for selling.

Besides, Phu Quy Gold Investment Joint Stock Company posted its 9999 gold rings price at VND88.3 million (US$3,479) per tael for buying and VND90.3 million (US$3,557) for selling, down VND900,000 (US$35.5) per tael for both turns over the previous trading session.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company also declined its 9999 gold rings price to VND87.3 million (US$3,440) per tael for buying and VND90.3 million (US$3,557) per tael for selling, decreasing by VND900,000 (US$35.5) for both turns.

On the other hand, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed its 9999 gold rings price at VND88.35 million (US$3,481) per tael for buying and VND90.3 million (US$35.5) per tael for selling, declining by VND950,000 (US$37.4) for buying and VND1 million (US$39.4) for selling.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price from New York last night rated US$2,882 per ounce, down US$45.6 compared to the previous trading session.

The spot gold price from Kitco in the morning of February 14 (Vietnam time) was traded at US$2,928 per ounce.

After conversion, this price is equivalent to approximately VND88.8 million (US$3,493) per tael, about VND900,000 (US$35.5) per tael lower than the domestic SJC gold price and about VND1.3 million (US$51.2) to VND1.5 million (US$59) per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Huyen Huong