Domestic Agricultural Product Festival – Vinh Long 2023 kicks off

The opening ceremony for the Domestic Agricultural Product Festival – Vinh Long 2023 happened last night in Vinh Long Province, attracting the participation of about 400 businesses from 32 provinces and cities nationwide.



The festival has various activities of:

_Artistic Path for Typical Agricultural Products – Driving Force for Rural Development;

_Artistic Path for Red Ceramic;

_Parade of Vietnamese Agricultural Products – Reaching out for Integration;

_Meeting about Improving the Values of Vietnamese Agricultural Products;

_‘Delicious Meal from Home Garden Products’ contest;

_‘Delicious Food from Typical Agricultural Products’ contest.

This year’s festival has 500 booths to display typical agricultural, industrial and cottage-industrial products; handicraft items from red ceramic; tourism products; hi-tech machinery for agricultural activities.

In the opening ceremony, the organization board received the decision to certify the Vietnam Record on ‘the Largest Traditional 3-Compartment and 2-Wing House from Red Ceramic in Vietnam’ located in Vinh Long Province.

On this occasion, 100 scholarships of VND1 million each (US$41.6) were delivered to poor students with excellent academic results.