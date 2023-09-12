SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Business

Domestic Agricultural Product Festival – Vinh Long 2023 kicks off

SGGP
The opening ceremony for the Domestic Agricultural Product Festival – Vinh Long 2023 happened last night in Vinh Long Province, attracting the participation of about 400 businesses from 32 provinces and cities nationwide.
Domestic produce is widely accessible in the country ảnh 1

Domestic produce is widely accessible in the country


The festival has various activities of:

_Artistic Path for Typical Agricultural Products – Driving Force for Rural Development;

_Artistic Path for Red Ceramic;

_Parade of Vietnamese Agricultural Products – Reaching out for Integration;

_Meeting about Improving the Values of Vietnamese Agricultural Products;

_‘Delicious Meal from Home Garden Products’ contest;

_‘Delicious Food from Typical Agricultural Products’ contest.

This year’s festival has 500 booths to display typical agricultural, industrial and cottage-industrial products; handicraft items from red ceramic; tourism products; hi-tech machinery for agricultural activities.

In the opening ceremony, the organization board received the decision to certify the Vietnam Record on ‘the Largest Traditional 3-Compartment and 2-Wing House from Red Ceramic in Vietnam’ located in Vinh Long Province.

On this occasion, 100 scholarships of VND1 million each (US$41.6) were delivered to poor students with excellent academic results.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Vien Hong

Tags

Domestic Agricultural Product Festival Vinh Long Vietnam record largest red ceramic house scholarship

Other news