Doctors save lives of children with botulinum poisoning due to steamed pork roll

Doctors of Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City made their efforts to treat and save lives of three children who got botulinum poisoning after eating steamed pork roll without origin.

The doctors overnight transported BAT drugs from Quang Nam Northern Mountainous Region General Hospital to treat the pediatric patients after discussion with the doctors of Children's Hospital No.2.

Previously, at around 9 a.m. on May 13, four members of a family residing in Thu Duc City bought steamed pork rolls without origin from street vendors to eat with bread.

After eating, from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day, all of them got symptoms of nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, fatigue and body aches. Of them, three children gradually had muscle weakness and exhaustion so they were taken to Children's Hospital No.2.

A day later, one of the pediatric patients had signs of droopy eyelids and leg weakness with a ventilator requirement.

By 3 p.m. on May 15, Cho Ray Hospital said that four patients were suspected with a definitive diagnosis of botulinum toxin from steamed pork roll.

By 7 p.m. on the same day, the laboratory tests were consistent with the diagnosis of botulinum toxin.

With the urgent treatment requirement and to avoid serious complications, doctors immediately contacted the Quang Nam Northern Mountainous Region General Hospital to transfer the remaining two bottles of BAT drugs. The BAT drugs were transported from Cho Ray Hospital to the hospital in Quang Nam for the treatment of a group of botulinum poisoning cases due to pickled crap in March.

As of 1 a.m. this morning, the healthcare staff of Cho Ray Hospital were at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to receive the BAT drugs from the Quang Nam Northern Mountainous Region General Hospital and promptly transport the drugs to Children's Hospital No.2.

After the infusion pump with the drug, the patients' health condition is gradually stable without any anaphylaxis and doctors are continuing to monitor and re-check their health conditions once every four hours.