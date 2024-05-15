Digital apps targeting farmers should be simple, understandable: Deputy PM

The agricultural sector must continue to develop digital infrastructure, ensuring that applications for farmers are simple and understandable, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at a May 14 specialized conference on promoting digitalization.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan is delivering his speech



The hybrid event was co-organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), National Committee for Digital Transformation, and Ministry of Information and Communications.

In his remarks, Quang, who is also Vice Chairman of the national committee, noted that leading IT companies should play a pivotal role in this process based on necessary information and data provided by the sector.

He went on tasking the farming sector with collaborating with the Ministry of Public Security to expedite the registration of fishing vessels, aiding efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said the ministry has worked with other ministries and industries to integrate digital technology into agriculture, such as the remote sensing technology and digital platforms for product traceability.

Nguyen Hoai Nam, Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), said digital transformation could help fishery enterprises reduce costs by between 7 percent and 25 percent.

Nguyen Quoc Toan, Director of the MARD’s center for agricultural digital transformation and statistics, emphasised the need to digitise data by enhancing digital platforms, applications, and large data systems within the sector. This would enable seamless connectivity and data sharing with the national database and data center in a unified and harmonious manner.

However, as heard at the function, the digitisation process now faces numerous challenges, including limited awareness and skills in digital technology application, and insufficient coordination and linkage among stakeholders such as state management agencies, scientists, agribusinesses, tech companies, cooperatives, and farmers.

Duong Trong Hai, a representative from the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), suggested making investment in leading agricultural enterprises that are ready for digitalisation. In turn, they will guide cooperatives and farmers, thereby creating a digital marketplace.

