Development of green enterprise brand based on three-legged stool: Chairman

The solution for the development of a green enterprise brand based on a three-legged stool, said Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) Nguyen Ngoc Hoa.

The HUBA Chairman made the statement at the program on brand development solutions for businesses achieving the title of ‘Green Enterprise’ in Ho Chi Minh City in 2023 organized by SGGP Newspaper and HUBA today.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, said that green growth is an inevitable trend and is also a sustainable future for businesses. Businesses are required to transform green if they want to survive, develop and integrate into the global market.

Therefore, under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, SGGP Newspaper and HUBA organized an event to award the title to 90 businesses citywide.

The Green Business Awards has achieved the initial set goal which is to honor, reward and encourage businesses to comply with regulations on waste treatment generated during the production process.

Additionally, the award organizer encouraged businesses to carry out scientific studies for the production of environmentally friendly products. Moreover, businesses can see their environmental responsibilities for their sustainable growth and competitiveness improvement for businesses.

However, to help green-branded businesses to spread strongly in the community and become valuable brands in the market, SGGP Newspaper coordinated with HUBA to convene the meeting with these enterprises for the development of a green enterprise brand development project.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of HUBA, said that in order to support green businesses to develop sustainably and spread their brands widely in the community and market, it is necessary to synchronously implement the three-legged stool solution. Of these, the organizing committee should build a closed green ecosystem from the supply of environmentally friendly input and priority will be given to the consumption of green products for implementing the green brand development strategy.

In addition, Mr. Hoa also emphasized the role of the Ho Chi Minh City Financial and Investment State-Own Company (HFIC). HFCI has submitted and received approval from the city for a capital support program for businesses to convert green production. Accordingly, businesses will have access to loans with preferential interest rates or zero percent for green development.

Mr. Nguyen The Sy Quy, Marketing Director of Vietnam Animal Industry Joint Stock Company (Vissan) emphasized that in addition to diverse forms of communication including producing video clips, talk shows, and articles, the award organizers need to link with other media outlets to widely popularize the green-brand businesses.