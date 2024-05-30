Deputy PM hosts Lao Finance Minister

The Vietnamese Government will continue to support and facilitate cooperation between the finance ministries of Vietnam and Laos, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai affirmed in Hanoi on May 30.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) and Lao Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomevihane. (Photo: VNA)

At a reception for visiting Lao Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomevihane, he said the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always give top priority to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Over the past time, the two sides have closely coordinated in implementing high-level agreements, and the outcomes of the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, co-chaired by the two Prime Ministers in Hanoi on January 7, along with meetings between other high-ranking leaders, he said.

For the collaboration between the two ministries, Khai said it has helped both fulfill their finance-budget tasks, and expressed his hope that they will continue working together to materialize agreements of the committee, and their joint statements and agreements in particular, contributing to socio-economic development in each country.

The Deputy PM noted his hope that Santiphab Phomevihane will pay more heed to the efficient use of capital assistance and removing obstacles to the cooperation.

For his part, the Lao official informed his host that the two sides have completed 80 percent of the plan set in their cooperation agreement, saying they will work harder to implement cooperation agreements and strengthen the time-honored friendship between the two countries.

VNA