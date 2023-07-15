Defects are not barriers - Gen Z disabled people’s declaration

Body defects are not the biggest barriers to the advancement and development of people with disabilities, that is the declaration that Gen Z disabled people are trying to implement and carry out many community projects.

Independent living of disabled persons

21-year-old Luong Tuan Cuong hailing from the Northern Province of Phu Tho is a first-year blind student at the Faculty of Social Work of the Vietnam National University’s University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Hanoi. Currently, Tuan Cuong is working as Vice President of the Youth Club with Disabilities in Thanh Xuan District, in charge of communications for the Solar Dances Club and a member of the school's Hoa Da Club.

His eyes were no longer bright because of congenital optic atrophy, but his optimism and extraordinary energy helped this young man overcome difficulties to study and live. Talking about the motivation to overcome difficulties, Tuan Cuong confided that he has heard relatives, family, and friends’ converations about his defects. Therefore, he and his companions will raise their voices so that society will gradually have more equality, civilization and progress, and there will be no more discrimination against people with disabilities.

Tuan Cuong is earning a living by selling sim cards and doing MC for disabled people's events, building a YouTube channel. Happily, Tuan Cuong's model of sim card business, and telecommunications service package was supported by the Hanoi Youth Union and the Hanoi Association of People with Disabilities.

This energetic young man said that the more he participated in social activities and got advice from my older brothers and sisters, the more he could improve himself and understand the value of life. In his eye, disability is not a barrier to the advancement and development of people with disabilities, but just an identity that identifies you as a more special person than the people around you.

Building many projects for the community’s sake

Many young people with disabilities who are joining in different clubs at the same time have been organizing many successful projects for the community’s sake. For instance, the HANSD Project (Improving communication capacity through film production) has been recently implemented by the Hanoi Disabled Student Club under the sponsorship of the Finnish Abilis Foundation, aiming to improve communication capacity for people with disabilities, changing public perception of their capacity through the form of media - short film art.

Previously, the Olympiad road on gender was one of the activities in the Hope project implemented by the Hanoi Disabled Student Club in collaboration with a number of organizations, which also attracted the community’s attention.

22-year-old Ta Binh An, Vice President of Hoa Da Club, cum Chairman of Hanoi Disabled Students Club, shared that the club has organized many volunteering programs and trips to help people. She revealed that she often received others’ assistance in the past, so now she will help others, just like the club's slogan: "Happiness is sharing, love is action".

Thanks to activities such as fundraising, calling for funding from teachers, and benefactors, along with links with clubs and related organizations, many charity trips have been organized, many disadvantaged lives received assistance and love has been spread in the community. Young people with disabilities are gradually asserting themselves, finding joy in helping those who are weaker than themselves.

Talking about the activities of Hoa Da Club, Club President Dang Thi Hue shared, the progressive change of society has opened up many opportunities for young people with disabilities to express their self-worth and gradually eliminate the distance between them and others and discrimination. Many young people with disabilities are doing an inspiring role for a part of Gen Z in the community.