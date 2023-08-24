SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Business

Decree stipulates examination, certification of imported cars’ technical safety

The Government has issued a decree regulating the examination and certification of technical safety and environmental protection for automobiles and parts imported under some international agreements to which Vietnam is a party.
Decree stipulates examination, certification of imported cars’ technical safety ảnh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

The international deals taken into account in the decree, No 60/2023/ND-CP, consist of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the UK - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

The decree is applied to the importers and agencies, organisations, and individuals related to the management, examination, and certification of technical safety and environmental protection for automobiles and parts imported under the agreements.

It is not applied to those imported for defense and security purposes under Prime Minister-approved plans.

The decree will take effect on October 1, 2023, and be applied to automobiles from August 1, 2025.

VNA

Tags

the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) the UK - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) certification of technical safety environmental protection for automobiles

Other news