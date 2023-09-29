Death sentences given to three men trafficking drug from Cambodia to Vietnam

The People’s Court of Binh Phuoc Province yesterday sentenced three defendants to death for smuggling nearly 31 kilograms of drugs from Cambodia to Vietnam.

The death sentence was given to Nguyen Ngoc Hai, 29 years old and Dang Ngoc Quy, 24 years old from Binh Long Commune, Binh Phuoc Province and Sbov Proeurn, 36 years old from TboungKhmum Province in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

As for defendant Nguyen Ngoc Hai, he was also prosecuted for the acts of “Illegal possession of drugs” and “Illegal storage of military weapons”.

The indictment shows that on March 26, 2022, a Cambodian man nicknamed “boss” made a phone call to hire Sbov Proeurn at the price of US$200 a kilogram to transport drugs from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City for consumption.

After that, Sbov Proeurn paid Nguyen Ngoc Hai US$150 a kilogram to transport drugs from the border to Ho Chi Minh City. Hai then hired Dang Ngoc Quy at the price of VND15 million (US$619) a kilogram to transport drugs in two trips.

From June 24 to July 5, 2022, Sbov Proeurn and Hai transported drugs from Cambodia to Vietnam three times. Of these, Hai hired Quy to transport drugs two times.

At about 9 a.m. on June 24, 2022, Sbov Proeurn rode a motorbike to the area near Memot District market in TboungKhmum Province, Cambodia to receive two 20-liter plastic cans and a red plastic bag containing drugs from an unknown person.

Then, Sbov Proeurn transported them to Loc Ninh, Binh Phuoc Province to hide drugs.

Hai and Quy later went to the rendezvous point to pick up the drugs. Via the phone number on the plastic cans, Hai delivered those drugs to three people in Ho Chi Minh City.

On July 2, 2022, Sbov Proeurn again went to the area near Memot market to pick up drugs.

With similar steps for trafficking, on July 5, 2022, Sbov Proeurn received three plastic cans containing drugs from the “boss" to transport to the border.

After that, Sbov Proeurn met Hai at a restaurant in Binh Long Town, Binh Phuoc Province. Quy went to the border area to pick up those drugs to bring them to the house of Hai's sister before he went to a store to receive VND5 million (US$206) from Hai to transport the drugs to Ho Chi Minh City for delivery.

Quy was detected and arrested by the police with nearly 31 kilograms of drugs when he arrived at National Highway 13's section through Hung Chien Ward, Binh Long Town.

After checking, the police seized a roller gun, six bullets and nearly one kilogram of drugs from Hai.