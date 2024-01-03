Dak Lak exports first macadamia lot to RoK

Nutri Soil JSC held a ceremony in Buon Ma Thuot City in Dak Lak Province on January 3 to send the first container of macadamia to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in 2024.

Nutri Soil JSC holds a ceremony in Buon Ma Thuot City in Dak Lak Province on January 3 to send the first container of macadamia to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Nutri Soil JSC held a ceremony in Buon Ma Thuot City in Dak Lak Province on January 3 to send the first container of macadamia to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in 2024, which is also the first batch of the product exported to the RoK from the Central Highlands via official channels.

The 10-ton macadamia batch has gone through many examinations by authorized agencies, meeting all requirements, including in food safety. The importer is an enterprise in Jeollabuk Province, which set up partnership with Dak Lak since 2017.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Huynh Ngoc Duong said that the shipment via official channels to the RoK, the second market of Dak Lak macadamia after Japan, will open up opportunities for the product to enter other Asian countries as well as the world.

Dak Lak boasts favorable soil and climate conditions for macadamia farming, which were initially piloted in Phu Loc and Dlie Ya communes in Krong Nang District in 2003 with a total area of 4 hectares, and expanded to other localities in the province.

To date, Dak Lak has more than 4,500 hectares of macadamia with an output of more than 1,500 tons per year.

This year, the locality expects an export revenue of over US$1.6 billion.

VNA