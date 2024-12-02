Dak Lak company exports first roasted coffee container to US

MISS EDE, a coffee brand under the Dak-Lak-based EDE Farm Trade Service LLC, held a ceremony in the Central Highlands province’s Buon Ma Thuot city on December 1 to mark the shipment of its first roasted coffee container to the US.

At the ceremony in Dak Lak on December 1 (Photo: VNA)

The event signaled a significant step in introducing local coffee to the global stage.

The 20-foot container, comprising 18,000 finished packs of roasted coffee, represents a fully processed product packaged in Vietnam, rather than raw materials or rebranded exports. The coffee was fermented to meet the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s standards, with beans sourced from sustainable farming regions with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) certification.

Managed by Simexco Dak Lak – MISS EDE's strategic partner and export trustee, the shipment was destined for Illinois, where it will be distributed through local supermarket networks. This opens the door for broader US consumer access and helps elevate the global profile of Vietnamese coffee.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Luu Van Khoi noted that the province’s agricultural products currently reach over 70 countries and territories worldwide. While many have show strong international competitiveness, the share of processed coffee exports remains low, contributing little value added to Dak Lak's coffee industry. He said this inaugural shipment is a crucial milestone, paving the way for expanding the local processed coffee exports and increasing value for the sector.

Hoang Danh Huu, Founder and CEO of MISS EDE, said with support from the department and the Buon Ma Thuot People’s Committee, the company has participated in national and international trade promotion programmes and established connections with global buyers and entered markets such as Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and now the US.

Vietnamplus