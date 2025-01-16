Da Nang software park opens to transform city to software production center

This morning, leaders of Da Nang City held a ceremony to announce the decision to expand and open Da Nang Software Park No. 2 with the aim to transform the city to a software production center.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh inaugurates the office.

The event saw the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh.

ICT1 Building, a key component of Software Park No. 2, boasts eight floors with a total construction area exceeding 39,000 square meters and a usable area of 21,000 square meters. This facility will prioritize strategic partners, investors, and innovative businesses specializing in semiconductors and artificial intelligence. At the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh presented the Prime Minister's decision to expand the concentrated IT Park of Da Nang Software Park No. 2.

Currently, ICT1 building has more than 30 businesses registering their office rental needs with a total registered area of ​​about 25,000 square meters, exceeding the building's rental area.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh (L) presents the Prime Minister's decision on expanding the concentrated information technology park of Da Nang Software Park No. 2

After more than 15 years of development, the central city is now home of four concentrated IT parks, with further parks currently under planning and construction, driving the city's economic restructuring .

In the early 2000s, the city was primarily recognized as a software outsourcing hub, boasting a processing ratio exceeding 80 percent. However, the focus has now transitioned towards the development of IT products and services, resulting in a decline of the processing ratio to below 40 percent.

By 2023, the digital economy is projected to represent 20.69 percent of the city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), surpassing the 2025 target of 20 percent.

Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, emphasized that the Da Nang Software Park is a pivotal project aimed at implementing the policies and directives outlined by the Politburo in Conclusion No. 79-KL/TW dated May 13, 2024.

This initiative continues the efforts established in Resolution No. 43-NQ/TW, Resolution No. 136/2024/QH15, and Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, with a focus on advancing innovative production methods. Key areas of emphasis include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and financial technology (Fintech). The goal is to elevate the digital technology sector to a primary economic driver, achieving an annual revenue growth rate of 2-2.5 times that of the city's GRDP growth rate.

By 2030, it is anticipated that the digital economy will constitute 35-40 percent of Da Nang City's GRDP. During the opening ceremony, attendees observed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Da Nang City and strategic partners in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors, in alignment with Resolution No. 136/2024/QH15.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Anh Quan