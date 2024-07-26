Da Nang expected to collect over US$28 mln from auction of 123 land plots

The Land Fund Development Center of Da Nang City yesterday said that 123 land plots in the city will be auctioned and it is expected to bring more than VND720 billion (US$28.4 million) to the city budget.

Of these, Son Tra District will auction most with 46 land plots having an area of from 99.4 square meters to 236 square meters, starting prices from VND40.6 million (US$1,600) to VND74.6 million (US$2,943) per square meter.

The highest starting price will approximate VND100 million (US$3,945) per square meter for three land plots at the T-junction of Nguyen Huu Dat, Huynh Man Dat, Trinh Cong Son, Tien Son 9 in Hai Chau District with areas ranging from 109 square meters to 115 square meters.

Through the review, Da Nang City has a public land fund with 341 large-scale land plots and 20,504 resettlement land plots.

