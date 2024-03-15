Cyber information security industry revenue estimated to surge by 46.8 percent

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, the cyber information security market has seen an increase of 46.8 percent in revenue.

The Ministry announced that the cyber information security market earned a revenue of VND804 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 46.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023 with VND548 billion.

Furthermore, domestic product revenue reached 46 percent and the sector paid an estimated amount of VND41 billion in taxes to the state budget, an increase of 28.7 percent over the same period in 2023 with VND31.8 billion.

In addition, the number of businesses operating in the field of cybersecurity is 132, an increase of 5 percent over the same period in 2023 with 126 businesses. The number of employees working in this field is 3,881 people, an increase of 11.1 percent against the same period last year with 3,492 people.

The Ministry of Information and Communications said it will develop and issue a guidebook for ensuring information system security by level as well as develop more guidance documents on ensuring information security at ministerial and provincial levels.

Last but not least, the Ministry will supplement information security targets to implement the government’s Project 06.

The Ministry will also submit a report to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the National Cyber Security Strategy until the end of 2024 and the implementation of the project on training and developing human resources for information security during the 2021-2025 period.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Dan Thuy