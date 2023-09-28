Contest to seek solutions for smart city launched

Saigon Hi-tech Park – Incubation Center (SHTP-IC) starts the contest ‘DigiTrans Smart City’ to find feasible solutions for digital transformation in a smart city.



The contest is expected to attract 100 teams from the community of over 550 technological startups and 100 universities and colleges in HCMC as well as other provinces nationwide.

The contest focuses on training and consultation activities in the technology field to serve the digital transformation process in establishing a smart city via improving the basic skills in developing a project related to a smart city.

The participating projects can perfect themselves via this contest and have a chance to win prizes with the total value of VND100 million (US$4,100).

The deadline for submitted papers is October 15.