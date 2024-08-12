Business

Consumers increasing spending on food, fast-moving consumer goods

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the commodities market across the country in the first seven months of the year continued to take place actively with a surge in total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue.

Following the report of the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, the total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue of the whole country in July gained VND528,300 billion (US$21 billion), an increase of 9.4 percent over the same period last year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that in the first seven months of the year, the total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue following the current price were estimated to reach VND3.6 quadrillion (US$143 billion), up 8.7 percent over the same period last year.

Particularly, the retail sales of goods were estimated to reach VND2.8 quadrillion (US$111.5 billion), accounting for 77.3 percent of the whole growth and up 7.4 percent over the same period last year, excluding the surging factor on the price of 4.3 percent.

Of these, the commodity group of food increased by 10.7 percent; household utensils, tools and equipment were up 11.1 percent; garments surged by 9.1 percent; means of transport, excluding automobiles increased by 3.4 percent and cultural and educational items were up 11.2 percent.

In the first seven months of the year, the total retail sales of goods in some localities surged over the same period last year, such as Quang Ninh with 10.2 percent, Da Nang with 7.8 percent, Can Tho with an uptrend of 7.6 percent while the figures in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were 6.6 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

