Consumers angry at buying industrial soy sauce at price of handmade product

Consumers are angry because they bought Chinese condiment or fermented black soybean containing chemical ingredients at the price as high as that of soy sauce products made of fermented soybeans by traditional methods without chemicals.

In recent days, consumers were frustrated because the fermented black soybean sauce of Soc Son Pharmaceutical Development and Conservation Cooperative in Hanoi contains some chemical ingredients and industrial additives.

Talking to a reporter of SGGP Newspaper yesterday, Mr. Tran Phuoc Linh - an owner of an organic gardener in Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong - said that from July 2022 until now, he regularly sells fermented black soybean sauce made by of Soc Son Pharmaceutical Development and Conservation Cooperative through an agent of this cooperative as gifts for loyal consumers who buy his organic vegetables and agricultural products.

However, in mid-May, on social networks, an agent in the Central City of Da Nang who also bought black bean-burdock sauce from the cooperative agent, revealed that he accidentally discovered in a 5-liter bottle of Chinese condiment dropped the label of the shell of an industrial soy sauce maker.

Mr. Linh brought the 500-ml bottles of soy sauce to an analysis center in Ho Chi Minh City for checking its ingredients. The analysis results showed that of Soc Son Pharmaceutical Development and Conservation Cooperative’s fermented black soy bean sauce contains the same ingredients as industrial soy sauce sold at many supermarkets including sweeteners, flavor enhancers, chemical sugars, and preservatives.

Three other agents of Soc Son Pharmaceutical Development and Conservation Cooperative also took the product for analysis which produced similar results. Mr. Linh, as well as many consumers, said that they choose this product which is advertised to be made of fermented soybeans by traditional methods without chemicals.

Until now, it is not possible to confirm whether the soy sauce product of Soc Son Cooperative is toxic, or unhygienic, but it is evident that the product contains chemical ingredients. Many consumers are frustrated because they have to spend up to VND135,000-VND145,000 for a bottle of soybean sauce from this establishment whereas soy sauce products in supermarkets only cost about VND7,000-VND45,000 a bottle.

The distribution agent said that immediately after the incident, the producer accepted to recall its product and compensated. To protect their reputation, many agents are also actively apologizing and announcing on social networks about the recall of sold products, refunding 100 percent of the money to customers. They also proposed competent agencies jumping into an investigation by sending samples and products as evidence for further probe.

According to initial information, Ms. Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, who is the owner of this soy sauce production establishment, was praised by many newspapers as a shining example of her passion for organic agriculture, and medicinal plants. She comes from the Mekong Delta Province of Vinh Long to Hanoi’s Soc Son District to establish a medicinal farm and then produced soy sauce from black beans and burdock root.

Her posts on social networks are followed and liked by many people. Many consumers also said that, at first, the soy sauce products of this establishment were quite delicious and comparable but later on, it gradually became diluted sauce with strange taste.

After the incident, Soc Son Pharmaceutical Development and Conservation Cooperative still confirmed that their products met food safety quality announcing they will have official information. According to some experts, this handmade product is mainly distributed by dealers or via social networks. Consumers are upset because they were tricked when the Soc Son Pharmaceutical Development and Conservation Cooperative boasted about its organic product and sell at high prices.

It is worth mentioning that no competent agency is responsible for testing the product to ensure the interests of consumers.