Construction of three proton radiotherapy centers scheduled to commence in 2025

The commencement of construction for three new Proton Radiotherapy centers is slated this year.

Doctors at Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital are performing radiation therapy on patients.

The Ministry of Health announced today that the Project to develop Proton Radiotherapy Centers at three leading hospitals—K Hospital, Hue Central Hospital, and Cho Ray Hospital—is set to enter the investment preparation phase in 2025. The initiative aims for completion between 2026 and 2030, marking a significant step forward in advanced cancer treatment in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan has called for a stronger legal and scientific foundation for the Proton Radiotherapy Center project before its implementation. He emphasized the need to clarify the impact on pediatric patients in the absence of proton therapy, provide evidence on countries prioritizing this treatment for children, outline health insurance coverage policies, and assess the number of Vietnamese patients seeking proton radiotherapy abroad.

These additional evaluations are expected to strengthen the project's feasibility and ensure its alignment with Vietnam’s healthcare priorities.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan has urged relevant agencies to conduct a more comprehensive analysis of the socio-economic efficiency of the proposed Proton Radiotherapy centers. He emphasized the need for a detailed evaluation of the advantages and limitations of different proton therapy technologies, along with an assessment of their global application and utilization rates.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister requested a proposal outlining the most suitable technology for Vietnam, ensuring that the investment aligns with the country’s healthcare needs and international best practices.

The Deputy Minister revealed that the Ministry of Health has been developing a master plan for three Proton Radiotherapy Centers at K Hospital, Hue Central General Hospital, and Cho Ray Hospital. Implementation will prioritize sub-projects based on construction progress. Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan emphasized the need for proactive implementation of non-budgetary items during the investment preparation phase to accelerate project timelines.

According to oncology experts, proton radiotherapy is the most advanced external beam radiotherapy technique today. This technique allows for the delivery of an optimal dose of radiation precisely to the tumor, including tumors with complex shapes located near healthy organs that are sensitive to radiation.

There are at least nine types of cancer that can be effectively treated with this technique, such as prostate, eye, brain, head, neck, lung, esophageal, breast, liver and childhood cancers.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan