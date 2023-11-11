Conference held to discuss solutions for pangasius industry’s growth

A conference, held in the Dong Thap Province by the Vietnam Pangasius Association yesterday, met to discuss the production and business situation of the pangasius industry in 2023 and solutions to promote pangasius exports in 2024.

According to Mr. Duong Nghia Quoc, Chairman of the Vietnam Pangasius Association, during the year, the pangasius industry experienced fluctuations with decreased export prices but increased input material prices. At the same time, the world economy has experienced recessions and political conflicts have greatly affected the production and business activities of Vietnamese pangasius exporters.

Therefore, many businesses have made some proposals including the formation of concentrated pangasius seed production areas in addition to formulation of regulations on disease surveillance and national residue surveillance for input materials to improve the industry. Moreover, according to businesses, the government should have the policy to stabilize food prices and production costs meanwhile breeders should apply ASC Farm Standard, Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and VietGap while complying with the regulations on disease surveillance and national residue surveillance for input materials.

The Vietnam Pangasius Association said it will propose to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to have supporting solutions for the industry’s development. In 2024, the association will promote scientific studies and transfer of science to develop pangasius fish varieties, build logistics infrastructure to strengthen import-export service activities in the long term and mobilize farmer households to join the linkage between exporters and farmers for the stability of the industry’s quality.