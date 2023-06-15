Conference held on implementing AI in medical field

The Science & Technology Ministry and Science-Technology and Information-Communications Ministry of the Republic of Korea co-hosted a forum on using AI in digital transformation in the medical field in 2023.



Key speakers in the conference coming from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea presented many speeches on the influences of AI in the medical field. These include digital health orientation, cooperative research on AI to care for diabetes and cancer patients, innovations in medical care via AI, AI solutions for musculoskeletal imaging and growth testing in children.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy stated that there have been great breakthroughs in implementing IT in the medical field to improve public healthcare tasks.

In particular, the growth of AI and Big Data has created ways for easier compilation of all mankind’s knowledge about healthcare. This database is then analyzed through suitable algorithms to form supporting tools for doctors and medical officers to take care of people’s health.