Coffee Festival 2025 to showcase Central Highlands’ rich cultural identity

The People's Committee of Dak Lak Province held a press conference to announce the 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025, themed "Buon Ma Thuot – The Destination of World Coffee" on February 21, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Tuan Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak People's Committee and Head of the Organizing Committee for the 50th anniversary of the Buon Ma Thuot Victory, the liberation of Dak Lak, and the 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025, stated that the festival will take place from March 9 to 13, 2025, in Buon Ma Thuot City and other locations across the province. The event will feature both official programs and supporting activities organized by local communities.

This year’s festival will include traditional highlights such as the street festival and an international trade networking conference aimed at elevating Vietnamese coffee on the global stage. A key new feature is a digital content creation contest to promote the event online. Other significant activities include the groundbreaking ceremony for the Trung Nguyen Legend Energy Coffee Factory and the "Companion and Sharing" coffee camp at the CADA Plantation Historical and Cultural Relic in Krong Pac District.

Mr. Nguyen Tuan Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province, informs about the highlights of the 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival in 2025.

The festival also focuses on showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Dak Lak and the Central Highlands, particularly the ethnic traditions and the Central Highlands Gong Culture Space, recognized as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. These cultural elements will be widely promoted to domestic and international audiences.

A farmer in Cu M'gar District (Dak Lak Province) harvests coffee for the 2024-2025 season.

The 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025 also serves as a major trade promotion platform, supporting domestic and international businesses in showcasing their products, strengthening links between production and export, expanding markets, and fostering investment cooperation to maximize local resources, enhance international collaboration, attract external capital, and create favorable conditions for sustainable and efficient economic growth.

The event also provides a key opportunity for policymakers, businesses, and international partners to connect, fostering business collaborations and investment opportunities. Additionally, it reinforces the Buon Ma Thuot coffee brand, supports tourism development, and highlights the region's unique coffee culture, people, and economic potential—positioning Dak Lak as a dynamic, friendly, and hospitable destination.

Krong Buk farmers enjoy a bumper coffee harvest in the 2024-2025 season

According to Mr. Nguyen Tuan Ha, Buon Ma Thuot is known as Vietnam’s coffee capital, boasting the country's largest coffee-growing area, covering 210,000 hectares with an annual production of over 520,000 tons—more than 30 percent of national output. Dak Lak coffee is exported to hundreds of countries and territories worldwide, playing a key role in the province’s socio-economic development.

After eight editions, the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival has become a flagship event in Vietnam’s coffee industry, making a significant impact and leaving a lasting impression on both locals and international visitors.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan