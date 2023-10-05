Coal suppliers to prioritize purchasing coal from Laos

The Ministry of Industry and Trade required coal suppliers to prioritize importing coal from Laos to meet the demands of thermal power plants in the dry seasons of 2023-2024.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said on October 10 that to conduct the Prime Minister's direction, the ministry issued documents requesting to ensure a sufficient supply of coal and gas for electricity production. However, the supply of coal and gas for electricity production has faced difficulties in recent times, especially at the end of the dry season of 2023.

In order to ensure a sufficient supply of gas and coal for power production in the last months of the year and in following years, the Ministry of Industry and Trade required units to urgently make coal and gas supply plans for electricity production and reports to the ministry in October.

Investors of power plants are responsible for arranging legal supply sources during the operation of the plant according to the mobilization requirements of the power system and quickly troubleshooting turbine problems if any.

It is important to avoid a shortage of coal for power production during the dry season, urgently complete coal purchase contracts for power production in 2024 to submit reports to the ministry before November 30.

Coal suppliers need to improve productivity and output of domestic coal exploitation and strengthen coal import for supply to consumers, especially as for power production, coal suppliers were recommended to prioritize purchasing coal from Laos.