Citizens warned about scams related to water bill payment

Soc Trang Water Co. (SocTrangWaco) yesterday sent warning messages to its customers about the latest scam trick related to water bill payment.



Accordingly, SocTrangWaco informed that it has lately received various reports from its customers about phone calls asking for water bill payment via money deposit to a strange bank account.

Particularly, certain people were requested to pay for 3 months of outstanding water bills; otherwise, they would not receive this service anymore. However, when verifying the information, these people discovered that there was no such debt. Therefore, they decided to report to SocTrangWaco.

SocTrangWaco immediately sent formal notice to all customers that it does not use phone calls to remind customers about outstanding water bills with requests for money deposits to any bank account.

General Director Dang Van Ngo of SocTrangWaco stressed that the procedure to remind customers about bill payments is officially done via two methods of sending a Zalo OA message to those registering for membership of its Zalo page or a notice delivered at door by the company staff.

Hence, this trick of phone calls to ask for payment of water bills is an act of criminals who impersonate SocTrangWaco employees, and thus people should be wary of this scam to avoid losing money. the company also reported this case to functional agencies for investigation according to the law.