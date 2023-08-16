Circular on price bracket takes effect benefiting patients, infirmaries

Circular 13/2023/TT-BYT on the price bracket and method of pricing medical examination and treatment services as per patients’ demands provided by state-owned hospitals officially took effect on August 15, benefiting patients and infirmaries.

Accordingly, the circular's new price bracket of medical services according to patients’ demands for special-class and first-class hospitals has a minimum price of VND100,000 a visit and a maximum price of VND500,000 per visit. Other healthcare establishments charge the minimum cost of medical services on patients’ request is VND30,500 and the maximum cost of VND300,000 a visit.

On the first day when public hospitals in the country applied the new medical examination and treatment price bracket, patients felt quite comfortable because the hospital fee prices were publicly transparent for each hospital class.

Director of Hanoi-based Medical University Hospital Nguyen Lan Hieu said that Circular 13 came into effect with regulations on hospital fees on patients’ demand wide this time, creating conditions for hospitals to choose the best price in line with the market mechanism, helping medical facilities improve quality; thus, it benefited both patients, infirmaries and medical staff.

The new circular officially took effect yesterday.