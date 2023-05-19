Chip-based citizen ID card used for payment of public services

The National Population Data Center (under the Public Security Ministry) yesterday introduced its payment ecosystem in the event of Banking Digital Transformation Day 2023.

Accordingly, the National Population Data Center is working with EPAY Service JSC. to launch the digital payment ecosystem using biometric authentication via a chip-based citizen ID card for cashless payment.

The Center stated that this solution allows a link to the National Population Database to query and compare personal information of users through face recognition technology and accurate information authentication ability.

The exploitation of this authentication method when paying for services in the fields of healthcare, banking, transportation, and aviation is considered a fast and convenient way with high accuracy as information is verified on multiple systems.

As to aviation features, the Smart Check-in solution for passenger identification helps people carry out necessary procedures more quickly since the time reduces by half. Regarding healthcare ones, the chip-based citizen ID card is used for both authentication and then cashless payment. Patients can now register for disease diagnosis, information comparison with social insurance, deposit making and hospital fee payment. Each action takes 30 seconds.

Deputy Director Vu Van Tan of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (under the Public Security Ministry) said that his Ministry has completed and is now administrating the National Population Database with 104 million data packs in the ‘precise-sufficient-clean-updated’ manner.

The Public Security Ministry has issued more than 80 million chip-based citizen ID cards to Vietnamese people and is striving to finish the task for all eligible citizens. Two localities of Ha Nam and Ha Tinh have completed this task while another 19 provinces promise to fulfill this goal by May 30, 2023.

Deputy Director Tan recommended that the developed products and services, solutions by the Public Security Ministry can be used by banks.

The National Population Database has allowed for a digital map with necessary statistics, analysis, and forecast of data indicators such as population density, age, ethnicity, religion, educational level, marital status, family members. These are vital information for banks to develop their own business policies, financial investment strategies, and market expansion plan without much cost for market survey.