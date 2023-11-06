Charitable activities help connect Vietnamese, Czech people

Charitable activities are among the bright spots of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, with the charity organisation Vietnamese-Czech House making substantive contributions to helping needy people in both countries.



On November 5, the organisation held a ceremony to mark its 10th founding anniversary and held its third congress to elect a new executive board to continue promoting its activities.

At present, the organisation has a 32-strong executive board and more than 350 members. They have visited and presented gifts centres caring for orphans, the elderly and children with disabilities in the Czech Republic, and participated in a lot of charitable activities in the homeland.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung said that the organisation’s activities have been highly valued by authorities and people in the host country and Vietnam. On this occasion, he presented certificates of merit to outstanding members of the organisation in recognition of their contribution to the community.