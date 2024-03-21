Chairman of Tan Hoang Minh recommended 9-10 years in prison

The prosecution has recommended that the trial panel sentence Do Anh Dung, Chairman of Tan Hoang Minh, to 9-10 years in prison for the offense of "Fraudulent misappropriation of property."

On the afternoon of March 21, after two days of trial, the Hanoi People's Court concluded the interrogation phase for 15 defendants in the 'Fraudulent misappropriation of property' case at Tan Hoang Minh Hotel Services and Trading Company Limited (Tan Hoang Minh), proceeding to the debate phase.

Before the debate phase, the Supreme People's Procuracy's representative announced the charges, the prosecution's stance on the case, and recommended sentences for the defendants.

The prosecution proposed that the trial panel sentence Do Hoang Viet, Deputy General Director of Tan Hoang Minh, to 5-6 years in prison, Le Van Thinh, Deputy General Director of Tan Hoang Minh, to 30-36 months in prison, and Phung The Tinh, Deputy Director of the Financial Accounting Center cum Chief Accountant of Tan Hoang Minh, to 4-5 years in prison.

Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy General Director of Tan Hoang Minh cum Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viet Star Real Estate Investment Company Limited, was recommended a sentence of 30-36 months in prison by the prosecution. Tran Hong Son, Deputy General Director of Tan Hoang Minh cum Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soleil Investment and Hotel Services Joint Stock Company, and Nguyen Khoa Duc, Chairman of the Board of Directors cum General Director of Winter Palace Corporation Joint Stock Company, also faced a recommended sentence of 30-36 months in prison.

The prosecution has recommended that the trial panel sentence Do Anh Dung, Chairman of Tan Hoang Minh, to 9-10 years in prison for the offense of "Fraudulent misappropriation of property." Le Van Thinh, Deputy General Director of Tan Hoang Minh, received a suggested sentence of 30-36 months in prison.

According to the prosecution representative, during the trial session, all defendants confessed to their crimes and admitted that Do Anh Dung was the one who put forward the issuance of bonds.

After that, the defendants resorted to deceptive schemes to issue bonds for Tan Hoang Minh, leading victims to trust and invest in these bonds, ultimately misappropriating an exceptionally large sum of over VND8.6 trillion.

The Procuracy evaluated that the defendants' actions present a societal danger and infringe upon legal property ownership rights of citizens, safeguarded by law and the State.

The defendants possess full criminal responsibility, professional competence, and legal understanding. However, driven by self-interest, they deliberately engaged in wrongdoing to appropriate a significant sum exceeding VND8.6 trillion.

As stated by the prosecution representative, Tan Hoang Minh operated as a family-owned company, with Do Anh Dung as Chairman of the Board of Directors, CEO, and legal representative.

Moreover, defendant Dung was the primary figure in overseeing, directing, and making top-level decisions concerning the economic operations within this company.

In this case, defendant Do Anh Dung played a pivotal role in directing all activities related to the issuance of nine bond packages in order to unlawfully raise funds for Tan Hoang Minh through defendant Do Hoang Viet.

