CEO Forum 2025 to open in Ho Chi Minh City on May 21 morning

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies and the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, will host the CEO Forum 2025 on May 21.

In the current global economic context with unpredictable geopolitical changes and trade tensions, Vietnamese businesses are also facing dual pressures of protecting domestic market share and a range of new technical barriers, tariffs and new standards from export markets.

Additionally, beyond dealing with trade defense lawsuits, many Vietnamese enterprises are under increasing pressure to ensure supply chain transparency, control emissions, provide traceability and undergo green and digital transformation.

In response to these challenges, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) and the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA), will organize the CEO Forum 2025 under the theme “Solutions to Expand Market Share for Enterprises Amidst Trade Wars." The forum will take place at Rex Hotel, 141 Nguyen Hue Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC on the morning of May 21.

The CEO Forum 2025 is expected to gather over 200 chief executive officers, leading experts and local leaders. At the event, attendees will focus on in-depth discussions on key solution groups aimed at helping businesses adapt and grow in the current trade climate.

During the discussion, attendees will focus on solutions enhancing competitive capacity, diversifying export markets, developing the domestic market, strengthening internal business capabilities, fostering cooperation and developing industry value chains and so on.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong