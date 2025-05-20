Business

CEO Forum 2025 to open in Ho Chi Minh City on May 21 morning

SGGPO

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies and the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, will host the CEO Forum 2025 on May 21.

In the current global economic context with unpredictable geopolitical changes and trade tensions, Vietnamese businesses are also facing dual pressures of protecting domestic market share and a range of new technical barriers, tariffs and new standards from export markets.

Additionally, beyond dealing with trade defense lawsuits, many Vietnamese enterprises are under increasing pressure to ensure supply chain transparency, control emissions, provide traceability and undergo green and digital transformation.

In response to these challenges, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) and the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA), will organize the CEO Forum 2025 under the theme “Solutions to Expand Market Share for Enterprises Amidst Trade Wars." The forum will take place at Rex Hotel, 141 Nguyen Hue Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC on the morning of May 21.

The CEO Forum 2025 is expected to gather over 200 chief executive officers, leading experts and local leaders. At the event, attendees will focus on in-depth discussions on key solution groups aimed at helping businesses adapt and grow in the current trade climate.

During the discussion, attendees will focus on solutions enhancing competitive capacity, diversifying export markets, developing the domestic market, strengthening internal business capabilities, fostering cooperation and developing industry value chains and so on.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the CEO Forum 2025 Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies Ho Chi Minh City Business Association

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn