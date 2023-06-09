Central Military Hospital, Belgian hospitals strengthen cooperation

A delegation from Central Military Hospital 108 led by its director Lieutenant General Mai Hong Bang has been paying working visits to hospitals in Belgium from June 5-12 to strengthen cooperation in cancer treatment.

The delegation visited the University Hospital of Liège and the Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven (ParTICLe) of the University Hospitals Leuven - two leading Belgian medical facilities using high technology in cancer radiation therapy.

In the meetings, the Vietnamese delegation exchanged experiences in cancer treatment with radiation therapy, especially proton radiation therapy which is considered the most advanced today with high accuracy and safety, minimizing side effects on healthy tissue as well as the risk of secondary cancer.

At the ParTICLe, the delegation was briefed on the operation model of University Hospitals Leuven in general, the center in particular, and the diagnosis and treatment of cancer with proton radiation therapy.

Bang said his hospital hopes to cooperate with leading Belgian ones to deploy this advanced technology in cancer treatment in Vietnam.

Proton therapy, also known as proton beam therapy, is a radiation treatment that precisely delivers a beam of protons to disrupt and destroy tumor cells. Compared with traditional radiation, protons have unique properties that allow doctors to better target radiation to the size and shape of the tumor.