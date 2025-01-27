Central Highlands farmers joyful to celebrate Tet holidays

Farmers in the Central Highlands are celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) with improved incomes thanks to strong price increase for coffee, durian, and other agricultural products.

Farmers in Krong Pak District of Dak Lak Province are excited when durian prices increase

These days, many farmers in Kon Tum Province are brilliantly smiling decorating their houses to welcome the special holiday after a year of hard work. In Tu Mo Rong District - the medicinal herb region of Kon Tum Province, resident A Phan said that his family sold leaves and seeds of more than 1,000 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants and more than 5 rods of ginseng roots. Rod is a unit of measurement of crop farming with a rod equal to 497 square meters.

The prices of all types of ginseng are always high and the output is stable, so the family has a large source of income. Encouraged by the favorable market prices for medicinal herbs, the family killed a pig in preparation for the Tet holiday with hope for a more prosperous year to come.

Chairman Vo Trung Manh of Tu Mo Rong District People's Committee revealed that local people have focused on developing precious medicinal herbs such as Ngoc Linh ginseng, ginseng, hawthorn, and angelica in recent years to make rich.

Xo Dang people have so far planted 1,267 hectares of medicinal herbs. Medicinal herbs in Tu Mo Rong have a brand name, trusted by customers everywhere to improve their health and give as gifts.

Therefore, people can sell at high prices, have stable output, and earn great profits.

In the near future, the district will prioritize securing capital to assist the Xo Dang community in developing and expanding their medicinal herb gardens. Additionally, efforts will be made to identify more businesses that can collaborate with local cultivators, fostering a partnership that promotes mutual prosperity.

Dak Lak is the locality with the largest coffee area in the country and the second largest durian area in the country. In recent years, the elevated prices of these two agricultural products have led to significant changes in local inhabitants' lives.

The great changes of this locality can be seen in Dak Lak Province’s Krong Pak District, home to a large durian growing area.

Substantial government investment in infrastructure development has resulted in notable improvements in the quality of life for residents across towns and villages. This investment is evident in the proliferation of concrete houses and high-rise buildings, coupled with the construction of paved roads that provide convenient access to all households.

Nguyen Thanh Dien, a resident of Phuoc An town, Krong Pak District, recently purchased a car worth over VND700 million following a successful durian harvest. With over one hectare of durian trees, he harvested more than 15 tons of durian last season, generating a profit of nearly VND1 billion after deducting all expenses.

Not only durian farmers but also their peers growing coffee farmers also enjoyed good prices. A kilogram of coffee has seen a price surge of VND100,000 (US$3,97) delighting farmers. Farmer Tran Van Toan in Ea Ho Commune of Krong Nang District cultivated nearly one hectare of coffee intercropped with pepper. This year's harvest yielded over three tons of coffee beans, generating an income exceeding VND200 million. Following the Tet holiday, he expects to harvest over one ton of pepper, anticipating an additional income of VND100 million.

Chairman Ya Toan Enuol of the Dak Lak Farmers' Association said that recent years have witnessed strong harvests and favorable market prices for agricultural products, leading to significant improvements in the livelihoods of local farmers.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy