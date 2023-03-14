Celebrations for Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties asked for well organization

During the meeting, he suggested the two sides coordinate together closely to well organize celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties this year, including thorough preparations for the exchange of delegations in the coming time.

Quang expressed his delight at the strong and practical development of the bilateral strategic partnership in various areas. In particular, two-way trade hit US$16.1 billion in 2022, more than 30 times higher than in 2021, making Australia the 10th largest trade partner of Vietnam and Vietnam the seventh biggest trade partner of Australia.

According to the Deputy PM, Australia has invested in 579 projects worth nearly US$2 billion in Vietnam, ranking 20th out of 141 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Meanwhile, Vietnam has poured investment in 87 projects valued at US$540 million in Australia.

In United Nations peacekeeping operations, Australia helped Vietnam four times to transport Level 2 field hospitals to South Sudan, and offered English language training and equipment to the field hospitals. Australia provided Vietnam with 26.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, becoming the second largest vaccine donor of Vietnam.

Goledzinowski, for his part, affirmed that Australia considers Vietnam a close and strategic partner and a good friend. He added that Australia has decided to increase its official development assistance (ODA) funding for Vietnam by 18 percent during the fiscal year 2022-2023 to AUD92.8 million (US$61.9 million), with the expectation to build more works in Vietnam.

The host and guest expressed their belief that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Australia will keep thriving in various areas in the coming time. They also emphasized the importance of ensuring peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world and respecting the United Nations Charter and international law.