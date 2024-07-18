Cancer Hospital to build a fourth treatment facility with proton therapy center

This facility will house a Proton Therapy Center and a radioactive isotope production area and other advanced medical equipment.

Notably, this facility will house a Proton Therapy Center and a radioactive isotope production area and other advanced medical equipment. The goal is to enhance the quality of cancer treatment for patients in Vietnam.

At yesterday’s conference to review the tasks for the second half of 2024, Director Le Van Quang of Cancer Hospital K announced that the hospital will be building a fourth facility in Huu Hoa Commune.

According to the director’s announcement, the groundbreaking is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year, pending legal procedures completed by the Ministry of Health and the Hanoi People’s Committee. The land allocated for this facility covers approximately 8.6 hectares, significantly larger than the third facility located in Tan Trieu Commune.

Especially, the fourth facility of Cancer Hospital K will be equipped with advanced technology, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy equipment to improve the quality of cancer treatment for Vietnamese patients.

The fourth facility of Cancer Hospital K will house a Proton Therapy Center, a radioactive isotope production area, and several treatment beds. Investing in building a high-quality cancer center equipped with advanced radiotherapy systems at the regional and global levels aims to enhance cancer treatment quality for patients domestically so that Vietnamese patients do not need to go overseas countries for treatment, said Director Le Van Quang.

He also mentioned that the Proton Therapy Center which is the first of its kind in Northern Vietnam, specializes in treating neurological cancers, particularly in children, as well as lung and prostate cancers.

Mr. Le Van Quang also stated that with the existing three treatment centers meeting presently only about 20 percent of patient demand, the new modern facility will help alleviate the burden on specialized cancer hospitals.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Anh Quan