Canadian enterprises learn about Vietnamese market

The Export Development Canada (EDC) recently coordinated with the Vietnamese Trade Office in the country to organize a seminar to update Vietnam’s economic situation and evaluate its performance in the global supply chain.

vietnam-canada-6474.jpg
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

This move aimed to prepare for the upcoming visit to Vietnam by a Canadian business delegation.

Vietnam is currently Canada's largest trade partner in ASEAN, with bilateral trade nearing 14 billion CAD (US$10.37 billion) in 2023. It is also an important partner of Canada in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which has brought many opportunities for this country's products and services to access the Vietnamese and ASEAN markets.

EDC Vice President for Indo-Pacific George Monize said that the seminar was a chance for Canadian companies that want to learn about and seek ways to access the Vietnamese market.

A delegation of 150 Canadian businesses is scheduled to visit Vietnam from March 27-29, with Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng leading.

This is the first business delegation to be organized in 2024 by the Canadian Government within the framework of the 2.3-billion-CAD Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Mary Ng said she hopes Canadian enterprises participating in this delegation will carry out activities in potential markets like Vietnam and strengthen supply chain connections.

VNA

