Can Tho City, Japan’s Nasushiobara City to cooperate in agriculture, tourism

Leaders of Can Tho City and Nasushiobara City of Japan held a ceremony under the online form to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural and tourist cooperation on May 8.

The cooperation agreement between Can Tho City People's Committee and Nasushiobara City Government is expected to bring practical effects for the people and businesses of the two cities and contribute to building a good friendly relationship between Vietnam and Japan.

Mayor of Nasushiobara City Watanabe Michitaro said that the MoU will help the two cities develop a specific cooperation program and complement the strengths of each side and so on.

Especially, Nasushiobara City will make efforts to promote connection and facilitate many Japanese investors to learn about Can Tho City.