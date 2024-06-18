Can Tho City exports first batches of green- skinned mangoes to US, Australia

A ceremony was held on June 18 to announce the export of the first batches of green-skinned fresh mangoes from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to Australia and the United States.

The first batches of Vietnamese mangoes will be exported to the US and Australia by air.

Loc Hung Agricultural Cooperative, located in Co Do District, Can Tho City, is the supplier of the batches.

On June 18, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Can Tho City in collaboration with the People's Committee of Co Do District and Vina T&T Import Export Trading Service Company Limited held the ceremony.

Attending and speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Ngoc He stated that the export of 16 batches of green-skinned mangoes to the two markets above mentioned is the great efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in negotiations as well as businesses in seeking contracts for export and supporting local farmers in registering planting area codes, providing technical guidance and executing purchase contracts with farmers.

According to Mr. He, the Mekong Delta city has an agricultural land area of more than 25,000 hectares with an annual output exceeding 223,200 tons.

Among these, there are eight varieties of plants with cultivation areas ranging from over 1,000 hectares to more than 4,800 hectares.

Specifically, mangoes cover an area of more than 3,300 hectares, achieving a yield of nearly 17,500 tons annually. Farmers have mostly cultivated Taiwanese green-skinned mangoes, accounting for 1,587 hectares and Hoa Loc mangoes approximating 1,013 hectares.

Can Tho City has been granted 193 codes for growing areas, with an area of 2,673 hectares for mango, star apple, longan, rice, durians and so on.

Director of the Loc Hung Agricultural Cooperative Phan Van Tay informed that over the passing years, the unit has sold the fruit to traders mainly for domestic consumption. The export of the first batches of mangoes will create motivation for farmers to increase production, learn new techniques and better adhere to the regulations of importing countries as well as the requirements set by purchasing companies. That will contribute to enhancing the quality of the fruits to meet export standards.

Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department Le Van Thiet stated that Vietnamese fruits are now shelved in 60 countries and territories, including mangoes which have been exported to 40 countries.

Vietnam is the 13th biggest mango producer in the world with a total growing area of approximately 115,000 hectares nationwide and an output of over 969,000 tons per year.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong