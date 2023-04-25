Can Tho CDC informs implementation of 68,000 Covid-19 test samples

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Can Tho City has just sent a press release on its plan of deploying 68,000 Covid-19 test samples.

Accordingly, the Covid-19 testing is a part of the project “Enhancing the efficiency of the SARS CoV-2 antigen rapid test (Ag-RDT) to detect Covid-19 in the community” organized by Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc (CHAI) provided non-refundable aid worth and approved by the Ministry of Health.

Thereby, the Can Tho CDC issued plan No. 553/KH-KSBT on April 19 of 2023 to implement the project in the city.

As planned, the Can Tho CDC will receive 68,000 test kits to deploy the activity, equaling to 68,000 test samples.

The Covid-19 testing is expected to focus on pupils at ages five to 11 years old who will have taken their samples at Kim Dong Primary School and Le Loi Primary School in An Khanh Ward, Ninh Kieu District.

Additionally, other subjects such as teachers, nannies, employees and pupils' parents will be collected the samples for testing.

The Can Tho CDC will collect samples for Covid-19 testing for all of the above-mentioned subjects a week in advance of the upcoming holiday with a frequency of twice a week, aiming to soon detect Covid-19 infectious cases as well as contribute to ensuring the safety of the epidemic prevention and control as one of the activities to celebrate the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day in the city.

In addition, the center also distributes test kits to districts’ health centers and related units to organize rapid testing for people in high-risk groups such as the elderly, children at Social Protection Centers, small traders in markets and members of community-based COVID-19 prevention teams, employees of industrial parks and so on.

According to the Can Tho CDC, Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test Abbott Panbio Test Kit is highly sensitive, simple, accurate and safe to use for this project.