Cambodian King concludes state visit to Vietnam

Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneat Norodom Sihamoni left Hanoi on the afternoon of November 29, concluding his two-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong.

State President Luong Cuong (R) and Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneat Norodom Sihamoni enjoy tea at the Temple of Literature (Photo: SGGP)

While here, the monarch paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi and laid a wreath at the nearby monument to war heroes and martyrs.

Party General Secretary To Lam held a meeting with him, while President Cuong presided over an official welcoming ceremony for, met with, and hosted a banquet for the royal guest, and joined him for a cultural visit and tea ceremony at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature complex). Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also engaged in separate meetings with the King.

The Vietnamese leaders took the occasion to praise Cambodia’s significant achievements in national building and development. They expressed their confidence that, under the King’s reign and the leadership of the Cambodian Senate, National Assembly, and Government, the country will continue great strides toward peace, independence, democracy, and social progress. They affirmed that Vietnam strongly supports Cambodia’s development vision and objectives in the new era.

King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his gratitude for Vietnam’s invaluable and timely assistance to Cambodia in its struggle for independence and overthrowing the genocidal regime as well as its current national construction efforts. He underscored the wish and determination of Cambodia’s leaders and people to foster and preserve the two nations’ ties.

As part of his itinerary, the King visited Quan Su Pagoda in the capital, where he met with Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Deputy Patriarch and Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council.

