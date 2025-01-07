Call for nominations: Sao Khue Awards 2025 open for submissions

VINASA yesterday officially launched the 2025 Sao Khue Awards, one of Vietnam's most prestigious IT awards, under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The press conference to formally announce the 2025 Sao Khue Awards

Since its inception in 2003, the Sao Khue Awards have recognized 1,715 individuals, businesses, and outstanding ICT products, services, and solutions.

The awards not only provide valuable support to businesses in their promotional and communication efforts, acting as a springboard for Vietnamese software products and services, but also play a crucial role in shaping the digital technology application market and influencing the developmental route of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises.

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Sao Khue Awards have taken a leading role in identifying, celebrating, and showcasing exceptional digital technology platforms, services, and solutions to relevant agencies, organizations, businesses, and the general public.

In recent years, amidst the nationwide push for digital transformation, between 150 and 180 platforms, services, and solutions have been recognized annually.

Vice Chairwoman cum General Secretary of VINASA Nguyen Thi Thu Giang is answering questions from the press in the conference

The variety of categories within the Sao Khue Awards, with approximately 300 nominations received each year, underscores the dynamic and comprehensive development of Vietnam’s digital technology solutions market.

The 2025 awards will feature nine distinct categories. Submissions for the 2025 Sao Khue Awards will be accepted until March 20, 2025, exclusively via the online portal: https://dangky.giaithuongsaokhue.vn

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in mid-April 2025.

Statistics from VINASA reveal that Vietnam’s digital economy reached a milestone of US$36 billion in 2024, with e-commerce remaining a key driver, contributing US$22 billion. While Vietnam currently ranks 41st globally in terms of digital economy-to-GDP ratio, it is demonstrating rapid progress. In 2024, the digital economy accounted for nearly 19 percent of Vietnam’s GDP, and is projected to meet and surpass the 20 percent target in 2025. Vietnam has set an ambitious goal for its digital economy to represent 30-35 percent of GDP by 2030, aiming to position itself within the top 30 globally. Currently, over one million Vietnamese businesses have access to comprehensive technology solutions that address 100 percent of their digital transformation needs, encompassing both SMEs and large industrial corporations.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam