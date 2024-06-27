Ca Mau Province proposes to remove difficulties in shrimp exportation

The People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province sent a proposal letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to remove the difficulties for banana prawn and jinga shrimp processing and exporting enterprises.

According to the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province, the shrimp production of the province has consistently gained good growth in both output and export value.

In 2023 alone, the locality’s shrimp export turnover reached more than US$1 billion.

Following the new regulation, all shrimp products set to be exported to the EU market this year must be included in Vietnam’s residue monitoring program.

At the current time, banana prawn and jinga shrimp have not been included in the residue monitoring program of Vietnam, leading to enterprises that have signed contracts to export banana prawn and jinga shrimp to the EU market could not ship their consignments, incurring fines and compensated the contract values. That affects the production and business process of the enterprises and leads to losing customers.

The enterprises in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau that have plans for exporting banana prawn and jinga shrimp to the EU market are likely to face difficulties in the upcoming time.

Amid the current situation, the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province proposed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to consider adding banana prawn and jinga shrimp types to the residue monitoring program of Vietnam in 2024 and the next years.

While waiting for approval, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is contacting functional agencies of the EU for seafood processing enterprises to export banana prawn and jinga shrimp to the EU as soon as possible.

