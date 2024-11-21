Businesses ramping up production to meet year-end deadlines

In the final months of the year, numerous businesses are accelerating their production to fulfill delivery commitments.

Workers of OPC Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company pack products for exporting

Concurrently, international distribution corporations have been flocking to Vietnam to identify potential supply chain collaborators for the forthcoming year.

At the AK Food factory, the production environment is characterized by a heightened sense of urgency. General Director Nguyen Thi Thu disclosed that the company is diligently working overtime to prepare a shipment of Cay Thi fresh porridge in various varieties for export to the United States. Although the total value of this order amounts to US$43,000, which is not substantial, it holds particular significance as it marks the company's inaugural export to this market.

Showing her enthusiasm, Deputy Director Ana Le of Vinut stated that after an extensive period of research and development, the company's fruit juices and agricultural products have established a strong presence in numerous markets, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

It is projected that by the end of 2024, the company will export 1,000 containers of a diverse range of juice products.

According to the orders secured for 2025, it is anticipated that the export volume will rise by 30 percent in comparison to 2024. The primary product lines offered by the company include mango, pineapple, coconut, lychee, jelly, and an assortment of tea powder juices.

Beyond the positive export revenue in 2024, many businesses anticipate even stronger performance in 2025 due to a recovering global trade environment and restored international shipping logistics. Vietnam, in particular, stands to benefit from the potential of the Halal market.

Deputy Director Ana Le revealed that the export growth of businesses to this sector has been remarkably robust, particularly in the Middle East despite having only recently engaged with the Hala market. She noted that the unique qualities of authentic Vietnamese ingredients, along with the distinctive attributes of Vietnamese tropical fruits—which are neither overly sour nor excessively sweet—contribute to a fresh and aromatic flavor profile that resonates well with consumers in the Hala market.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as of November 15, Vietnam's export turnover is estimated at about $370 billion, up 15 percent over the same period in 2023.

In order to provide support to exporters, Director Vu Ba Phu of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade indicated that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is vigorously implementing the National Brand Certification program for Vietnamese enterprises and products in addition to facilitating businesses' efforts to adjust their production processes and rapidly comply with technical standards imposed by export markets.

According to General Director Pham Thi Xuan Huong of OPC Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, the advantage of granting certification not only helps businesses develop their brands but also increases the reliability of Vietnamese products in trading, promotion and connection activities with partners.

As a result, OPC has achieved the title of National Brand for 9 consecutive years, thanks to which the company's six key product groups have seen a rapid increase in revenue in the domestic market as well as export.

Recently, the company has welcomed many Korean and American cosmetic and pharmaceutical manufacturing corporations to Vietnam to negotiate and sign cooperation agreements on production and product purchasing.

In the near future, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will prioritize assisting Vietnamese food enterprises in understanding market trends and adapting their production processes to align with the principles of green production, sustainable export, and overall sustainability. This initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness and standing of Vietnamese export products in the global marketplace, as affirmed by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan