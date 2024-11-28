Bulgarian President wraps up Vietnam visit

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev left Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of November 27, concluding his successful official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

President Luong Cuong (R) welcomes Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (Photo: VNA)

Seeing off the Bulgarian President and his entourage at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport was Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Thanh Binh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long, and officials from the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, President Radev, his spouse, and the Bulgarian delegation laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi.

President Radev had a meeting with Party General Secretary To Lam, held talks with President Luong Cuong, and attended a banquet hosted by the Vietnamese State leader. He also met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

At the talks and meetings, the Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed President Radev's visit, which took place when the two nations are to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025. They also congratulated Bulgaria on its achievements in economic development and regional and international integration.

Leaders of the two countries explored ways to elevate their traditional friendship and enhance comprehensive cooperation, especially in agriculture, electronics, information technology, artificial intelligence, and space research - the fields where Bulgaria’s expertise aligns with Vietnam’s needs.

A joint statement was issued during the occasion.

During his stay in Vietnam, President Radev visited the Vietnam Military History Museum and had meetings with representatives of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association and Vietnamese who had studied in Bulgaria. He also delivered a speech at the Vietnam Diplomatic Academy, visited Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City, and participated in the Vietnam-Bulgaria Business Forum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, spouse of President Luong Cuong, and Desislava Radeva, spouse of President Radev, visited the Vietnam-Bulgaria Kindergarten in Hanoi.

President Radev’s visit marked a significant milestone in the Vietnam-Bulgaria relationship, setting the stage for a deeper partnership in the years to come.

VNA