Bulgarian President Rumen Radev meets with Vietnamese friends

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on November 24 evening had a meeting with the Vietnam – Bulgaria Friendship Association and Vietnamese friends who had previously studied and worked in the European country.

President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son (R) presents a gift to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the meeting, President of the Vietnam - Bulgaria Friendship Association Huynh Quyet Thang stated that 74 years ago, in February 1950, Bulgaria became one of the first countries in the world to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. President Ho Chi Minh paid an official friendship visit to Bulgaria in August 1957, marking an important milestone in the history of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Throughout the years of war and the struggle for independence of the Vietnamese people, Bulgaria was always a close friend, standing shoulder to shoulder, providing valuable support to Vietnam. Bulgaria received and trained more than 5,000 Vietnamese students at universities and more than 40,000 apprentices. Vietnamese workers were taught valuable skills and work experience by their Bulgarian colleagues.

Today, the bilateral relationship is maintaining a strong and positive development momentum in many fields such as diplomacy, education, trade and investment. In the context of globalisation and complicated economic and political changes, strengthening the Vietnam-Bulgaria relationship not only brings benefits to the two countries but also contributes to the stability and common development in Southeast Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as Europe and Asia.

Informing President Radev about the Vietnam - Bulgaria Friendship Association, President of the Vietnam - Bulgaria Friendship Association Thang said that the association is a gathering place for Vietnamese people who have lived, studied and worked in Bulgaria. The association has five collective members, including the Vietnam - Bulgaria Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh Phuc and Hanoi; one chapter connecting apprentices; seven Vietnam-Bulgaria groups in localities such as Nam Dinh, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Nha Trang, Vung Tau; overseas student clubs; and liaison committees of alumni.

Expressing his joy on his official visit to Vietnam and having a friendship meeting with Vietnamese friends who had studied and worked in Bulgaria, President Radev congratulated Vietnam and its people on the achievements in the renewal process and socio-economic development. Vietnam is one of the few countries with the fastest economic growth rate in the world. Contributing to that impressive development are the contributions of Vietnamese people with the knowledge, skills and experience gained while working, living and studying in Bulgaria.

President Radev said his visit takes place in the context that Bulgaria and Vietnam are heading towards the historic milestone of 75 years of diplomatic relations (1950-2025), with a constantly developing cooperative relationship. The two countries have great potential for cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest, such as trade, investment, energy, engineering, construction services, information technology, tourism, agriculture, pharmaceuticals. That is the reason why the Bulgarian high-ranking delegation visiting Vietnam this time includes three ministers, two mayors and representatives of leading Bulgarian companies.

President Radev also said that Bulgaria and Vietnam have a good tradition in the field of education and expressed his joy that the two countries will sign an educational cooperation agreement within the framework of the visit to continue developing this traditional field of cooperation.

On this occasion, President Radev awarded the Bulgarian Presidential Medal of Honor to the Vietnam - Bulgaria Friendship Association.

VNA